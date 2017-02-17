Local beauty queen accused of beating man with bat appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A beauty queen accused of an ugly crime was back in court, Friday.

Twenty-six-year-old Vanessa Barcelo, also known as Miss Miami Lakes 2016, was back in court after she was accused of beating a man with a baseball bat back in December. The physical altercation came after the two got into an argument at a party she was hosting.

At the hearing, Barcelo explained what life has been like since the incident. “We’re just taking it day by day, waiting to see what’s going to happen,” Barcelo said. “Um, just doing what we need to do to prove our innocence.”

Barcelo was also a contestant for Miss Florida USA 2017, but did not win.

Officials identified the victim as 34-year-old David Duperon.

He has since recovered from his injuries.

