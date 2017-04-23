Local 7-year-old’s drawings used in Nickelodeon recycling PSA

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida child is spreading an eco-friendly message through his drawings and imagination.

Caleb Sloan has an active imagination. When you ask him where he gets his ideas from, he will make sure to tell you in his own creative way.

But the real cool thing is that Caleb’s creativity landed his artwork on Nickelodeon.

It began with a project on recycling at his elementary school where Caleb came up with several monsters and the message “reuse, repurpose, recycle.”

With the help of his parent’s company 2C Media, Caleb’s hand-drawn monsters were turned into an animated public service announcement using Caleb’s voice as the narrator.

Caleb’s mother described how he took his monsters off the paper and onto the screen. “We put it together, Caleb came in, he came in did the whole voice over, he wrote the story with his teacher, he came in, read all the lines and worked with one of our graphics guys,” she said.

The video grabbed the attention of those at Nickelodeon, hitting the airwaves on Earth Day from 8 to 10 a.m.

“We are very excited and surprised that Nick and Nick Jr. called us and said they wanted to put the animation on Nick Jr. as a PSA for Earth Day,” Caleb’s mother said.

Recycling is not the only cause the Sloan family supports. Three years ago, Caleb’s older brother Calder was electrocuted in the family’s swimming pool. They created a legacy fund in his memory to support his school.

The family now making the school proud with Caleb’s talents. At only 7 years old, Caleb has learned many lessons. One of them is how to follow your dreams and passions.

“It took a lot of thought and time to get this all over network, but when you find your dream and work hard for it, it’s worth it,” Caleb said.

