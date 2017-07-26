Lobster mini-season underway

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a busy start to lobster mini-season, as fishermen were out in droves to bag some delicious sea creatures.

“We had a good time. We were able to get this trophy,” said one fisherman. “For Biscayne Bay, this is a pretty large lobster, probably about three pounds.”

One man came from New Orleans to partake in the event, Wednesday. “Just about try to do it every year. It’s a kick,” he said.

Some hunters were able to reach their goals, while others came in with smaller numbers.

“I think we got around 18 of them, so that’s not to bad for this year,” a fisherman said.

One lobster captured by Knee Deep Charters weighed in at seven-and-a-half pounds.

However, as boaters and fishermen returned, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was there to ensure participants were adhering to rules.

FWC officials said the lobster’s carapace must be larger than three inches. The measurement must also be made in the water.

Undersized lobsters and egg-bearing lobsters are prohibited.

Officials have also instituted a bag limit: six per person, per day in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park and 12 per person, per day for the rest of the state.

However, a Marathon man went over that limit and is now behind bars. He is accused of having one undersized lobster and 32 lobsters, well above the six lobster limit.

