Live Like Bella organization luncheon celebrates milestone

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A luncheon in Coral Gables celebrated progress for the Live Like Bella initiative.

Florida lawmakers established a designated fund for the organization, which raises money for cancer research.

The new fund commits nearly $5 million of tax payer money to the cause.

“To do this work is part of our healing process in missing Bella,” said Bella’s father, Ramon Rodriguez-Torres, “but more than that, it’s humbling to see the state and community come together, so we can help generations of children in Bella’s memory.”

Bella’s mother, Shannah Rodriguez-Torres, said she hopes this can help others. “What we do we know won’t bring her back, but we do it so no other family has to go through what we went through and suffer the loss of their child.”

7News anchor Alex De Armas was there to take part in the event.

