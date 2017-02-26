Live Like Bella hosts 3rd annual superhero 5K

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Runners and superheroes alike gathered at Zoo Miami to support the fight against childhood cancer.

The Live Like Bella Foundation hosted its 3rd annual Superhero 5K, Saturday. The event also had family activities, music and a course through the zoo — where superheroes descended to “fight for a cure.”

The Live Like Bella Foundation was founded in 2013 in memory of Bella Rodriguez Torres, who passed away at the age of 10.

Their mission is to find a cure for pediatric cancer and provide funding for research.

For more information on the Live Like Bella Foundation, go to livelikebella.org.

