LIV nightclub closed for the summer, undergoing renovations

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - LIV, the nightclub located in Miami’s Fontainebleau hotel, is temporarily closed as it undergoes a full renovation.

The nightclub has hosted acts like Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled, and was where the Miami Heat celebrated their NBA championship.

“People ask me, ‘Are they really going to do a renovation or are they just going to put up some new fabric and do some paint?’ This is real,” said David Grutman, the owner of LIV. “It’s a full renovation, guys. We’re not playing games here. This is not a game.”

Grutman gave 7News a hard hat tour of the space and gave a preview of LIV’s future plans.

The project has a 10 million dollar price tag and hundreds of workers around the clock to make sure the renovation is completed on time.

One of the new additions to the venue is an electronic spider with 400 LED panels as its centerpiece. This electronic spider will come down from the ceiling and will be able to float over the crowd and move to the club’s music.

The 19-square-foot club will be on lockdown for the entire summer, but Fontainebleau will use another venue as back up for the partygoers.

“We’ve got so much more to go on here at Fontainebleau. The Bleau Bar is spectacular,” said Fontainebleau general manager Phil Goldfarb. “Of course our sister property is Story, so if they want the nightclub experience we just get them down to Story.”

LIV’s owners hope to have the renovation completed sometime after Labor Day.

