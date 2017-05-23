Lockdown lifted after shooting near Little River Elementary

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers have responded to a shooting outside Little River Elementary School that injured a 19-year-old.

Police confirm the school was placed on lockdown as precaution, just after the shooting, which occurred at 2 p.m., Tuesday. The lockdown was later lifted, at around 2:40 p.m.

The male victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.