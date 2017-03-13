Little Haiti residents grieve, pray after fatal Haitian bus crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in South Florida’s Haitian community are gathering at local churches to pray for the 38 people who died in a bus crash in Haiti.

The fatal bus crash happened over the weekend when the driver plowed into a crowd of people at a festival in the City of Gonaïves.

Angry festival goers tried to set the bus on fire before officers rescued the passengers on board.

Upon hearing about the crash, residents in Little Haiti filled the pews at local churches to grieve and pray for all those impacted.

“To be witnessing those kind of accidents, it’s really, it’s really discouraging,” said Father Reginald Jean-Mary, of the Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church. “It’s really hard for so many families in the church.”

Thirteen survivors are currently recovering in the hospital.

Officers are searching for the driver who fled from the scene on foot.

