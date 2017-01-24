Little Haiti church burglarized of essential equipment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the First Haitian Free Methodist Church in Little Haiti are trying to figure out what they will do to continue services next Sunday after thieves broke into the church overnight, making off with some pricey equipment.

Repairs to security bars outside the church along North Miami Avenue and 65th Street were underway, Tuesday afternoon. The crooks made their way through the bars to get inside.

The church’s accountant, Louis Placide showed 7News the damage that was done inside. It appears the thieves attempted to rip down flat screen TVs that were mounted to the wall.

Police responded to the scene after an alarm went off, early Tuesday, at around 4 a.m.

The burglars were spooked but managed to get away with a keyboard that was worth about $500. They also tried to steal two TVs, but left them behind for some reason.

Placide said he is going to look to forgive the people responsible. “Justice is justice, you have to do that, but we’re going to pray for them,” he said. “If they change their life, this problem will stop.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

