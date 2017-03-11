List of road closures for 5th annual Las Olas International Triathlon

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The fifth annual Las Olas Triathlon will take place Sunday, and the public can expect some road closures around Broward.

The triathlon will take place mainly along Fort Lauderdale Beach — but will also head into parts of Oakland Park Boulevard, Bayview Drive and East Sunrise Boulevard.

Anyone commuting in the area should anticipate moderate congestion and possible delays.

Roads will be closed at the following locations:

Birch State Park Entrance

East Sunrise Boulevard and North State Road A1A

Oakland Park Boulevard between A1A and Bayview Drive

The southbound lane of Bayview Drive will be closed during the race portion. All westbound traffic is encouraged to utilize Northeast 26 Street.

No northbound traffic on North State Road A1A from East Sunrise

