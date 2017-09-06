(WSVN) - Below is a list of hurricane shelters in South Florida. Remember, shelters should only be used as a last resort.

Broward County

Shelters in Broward County will open at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Lyons Creek Middle School

4333 Sol Press Blvd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Monarch High School

5050 Wiles Rd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Coral Glades High School

2700 Sportsplex Dr.

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Fox Trail Elementary School

1250 Nob Hill Rd.

Davie, FL 33324

Rock Island Elementary/

Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe)

1701 N.W. 23rd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Watkins Elementary School

3520 S.W. 52nd Ave.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Park Lakes Elementary School

3925 N. State Rd. 7

Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

New Renaissance Middle School

10701 Miramar Blvd.

Miramar, FL 33025

Everglades High School

17100 SW 48TH CT

Miramar, FL 33027

Silver Trail Middle School

18300 Sheridan St.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33331

West Broward High School

500 NW 209 Ave.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Elementary School

651 N.W. 42nd Ave.

Plantation, FL 33317

Pompano Beach High School

600 N.E. 13 Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Falcon Cove Middle School

4251 Bonaventure Blvd.

Weston, FL 33332

Pets In Shelters

Service animals are permitted in General Population Shelters so long as the pet meets the requirements under Federal law. Visit ADA Requirements for Service Animals for additional information. However, a Pet Friendly Shelter is available for residents owning pets, not considered a service animal, and are living in evacuation areas or mobile homes. Pre-registration is required, and owners are expected to shelter with their pets and care for them. To register, call the Humane Society at 954-989-3977.

Pet-Friendly Shelter Only

Not a General Population Shelter

Millennium Middle School

5803 NW 94th Ave.

Tamarac, FL 33321

Miami-Dade County

No information on activated shelters has been provided yet. We will update this list as information becomes available.

