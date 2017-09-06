(WSVN) - Below is a list of hurricane shelters in South Florida. Remember, shelters should only be used as a last resort.
Broward County
Shelters in Broward County will open at 12 p.m. on Thursday.
Lyons Creek Middle School
4333 Sol Press Blvd.
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Monarch High School
5050 Wiles Rd.
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Coral Glades High School
2700 Sportsplex Dr.
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Fox Trail Elementary School
1250 Nob Hill Rd.
Davie, FL 33324
Rock Island Elementary/
Atlantic Technical (Arthur Ashe)
1701 N.W. 23rd Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Watkins Elementary School
3520 S.W. 52nd Ave.
Pembroke Park, FL 33023
Park Lakes Elementary School
3925 N. State Rd. 7
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
New Renaissance Middle School
10701 Miramar Blvd.
Miramar, FL 33025
Everglades High School
17100 SW 48TH CT
Miramar, FL 33027
Silver Trail Middle School
18300 Sheridan St.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33331
West Broward High School
500 NW 209 Ave.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33029
Elementary School
651 N.W. 42nd Ave.
Plantation, FL 33317
Pompano Beach High School
600 N.E. 13 Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Falcon Cove Middle School
4251 Bonaventure Blvd.
Weston, FL 33332
Pets In Shelters
Service animals are permitted in General Population Shelters so long as the pet meets the requirements under Federal law. Visit ADA Requirements for Service Animals for additional information. However, a Pet Friendly Shelter is available for residents owning pets, not considered a service animal, and are living in evacuation areas or mobile homes. Pre-registration is required, and owners are expected to shelter with their pets and care for them. To register, call the Humane Society at 954-989-3977.
Pet-Friendly Shelter Only
Not a General Population Shelter
Millennium Middle School
5803 NW 94th Ave.
Tamarac, FL 33321
Miami-Dade County
No information on activated shelters has been provided yet. We will update this list as information becomes available.
