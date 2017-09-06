List of evacuations across South Florida due to Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - County officials across Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties have issued orders for their residents regarding evacuations due to Hurricane Irma.

This list will be updated as county officials provide more information.

Monroe County

Monroe County officials issued a mandatory evacuation that began on Wednesday at 7 a.m. for visitors and have issued a mandatory evacuation for residents beginning at 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Hurricane Irma is being monitored closely by county officials, but no mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents. Gimenez said about 2,200 special needs residents have been evacuated, and the evacuations will continue until they’re complete.

Broward County

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief has ordered a mandatory evacuation for all Broward County residents east of US-1 starting at noon, Thursday. Low-lying homes and mobile homes are also being evacuated.

Officials declared a local state of emergency, Wednesday.

Deerfield Beach has issued voluntary evacuations, Wednesday, for those in low-lying areas, mobile home parks or east of Federal Highway.

