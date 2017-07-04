Liquor store shoplifters caught on camera in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women were caught on camera stashing several bottles of alcohol into their purses while distracting liquor store attendants.

The duo can be seen in the liquor store looking around for some time and even chatting up the clerk before they got away with the liquor at Rollo Liquor, just off US 1 and 72nd Court, Sunday evening.

Carman Rollo, the owner of the store, said it was all a distraction and now wants them off the streets.

Each shoplifter took a large bottle of vodka from the shelf, all while ignoring the multiple cameras that were rolling.

Rollo said they usually catch thieves in the act, but the clerk somehow missed it.

The two women left in the same white car they arrived in.

If you recognize the shoplifters, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

