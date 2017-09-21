Lineman killed while working in Fort Lauderdale after Hurricane Irma

SEBRING, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida lineman died in Fort Lauderdale while working to restore power after Hurricane Irma.

According to his obituary, 26-year-old Scott Christopher Reid died Sunday, Sept. 17 while working to bring back electricity to the area. WBBH reports Reid apparently fell five stories from a parking garage at the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

“Chris was an avid Gator fan, enjoyed fishing, riding four-wheelers, being a jokester and just having a good time,” his obituary read. “He loved line work and his job with T & D Solutions. Chris also loved spending time with his family, especially his daughters.”

Reid is survived by his wife, Chelsea, and his daughters Meyan and Paisley.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for his family.

