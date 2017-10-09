Leon Medical Center to ship $500K worth of supplies to Puerto Rico

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami medical center has prepared to make a hefty donation to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The Leon Medical Center unloaded $500,000 worth of donated medical supplies into a warehouse at the University of Miami. From there, the supplies will be shipped to the island.

The recovery from both hurricanes Irma and Maria could take years. Only 12 percent of the island has regained power and 40 percent remains without safe drinking water.

