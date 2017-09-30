Legoland Florida donates 20,000 tickets to kids after Irma

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Legoland Florida is giving away 20,000 tickets to help cheer up in kids affected by Hurricane Irma.

The central Florida park announced in a news release Thursday that they’re donating 18,000 theme-park tickets to the UNICEF Kid Power Schools program and 2,000 tickets to Citrus Center Boys & Girls Clubs in Winter Haven. The donated tickets have a value of more than $1.8 million.

Legoland Florida general manager Rex Jackson says they felt compelled to do something special for Florida’s children after the storm left so many households facing months of recovery.

The donations were made in conjunction with Merlin’s Magic Wand, the global charity of Legoland parent company Merlin Entertainments.

Irma hit Florida on Sept. 10, causing power outages, flooding and other damage throughout the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.