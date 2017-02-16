Lawyers say accused FLL shooter mentally competent for trial

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The lawyers for the man accused of killing five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said he is mentally competent to stand trial.

Esteban Santiago’s lawyers told a federal judge that their client understands the court proceedings, after he initially said his mind was being controlled by the government.

Santiago’s defense team said he is taking psychiatric medicine in jail.

The 26-year-old is accused of opening fire in the baggage claim area of FLL on Jan. 6, killing five people.

