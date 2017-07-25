Lawnmower theft caught on camera in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently searching for a thief caught on camera stealing a lawnmower in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video from a home along Northwest 168th Terrace and Northwest 29th Avenue shows how the robbery unfolded.

A man broke into a carport and took off with the lawnmower.

The crime hit a little too close to home for the residents, who were all asleep inside.

“The lawnmower is not disturbing,” said homeowner Julio Perez. “It’s that someone came onto my property and just walking in like they own your property. You feel violated. It’s not a good feeling.”

If you have any information on this intruder, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.