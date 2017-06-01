Lawmakers react to Paris Climate Agreement withdrawal

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida lawmakers reacted to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, Thursday. Some called the decision a mistake and a threat to the environment.

“I think it’s a strategic mistake. I think the U.S. has left his seat at the table vacant,” said U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla. “We live here between the Everglades and the ocean. We are already seeing some of the effects of climate change, like salt water intrusion … drinking water coastal properties that are being threatened by rising sea levels.”

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., said, “Sea-level rise is a real threat to Florida. If the U.S. stops fighting climate change, the rest of the world will, too, and Florida will be at risk.”

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine is also against the pull-out.

“Let me tell you what’s going on in Miami Beach. When I became mayor we had streets that were flooding during sunny days. The waters have gone up dramatically,” he said. “We, of course, have moved forward to raise our roads and put in pumps, change out building codes. And it’s not because we’re so excited to do it, but we have to do it for survival of our city. And it’s not just Miami Beach; it’s coastal cities all over the world.”

Protesters also sounded off in South Florida with a small rally held outside the Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami, Thursday. A group of about 20 people voiced their concerns with Trump’s new course of action.

“It’s unconscionable that somebody would take an action that would directly impact the City of Miami, causing the water to come in so much faster,” said activist Jonathan Ullman.

Former Vice President Al Gore, an environmentalist, said withdrawing from the agreement “undermines” America’s world standing and could hinder efforts to solve the climate crisis. “But make no mistake: If President Trump won’t lead, the American people will,” he said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan disagreed. “The Paris Climate Agreement was simply a raw deal for America. In order to unleash the power of the American economy, our government must encourage production of American energy,” he said. “I commend President Trump for fulfilling his commitment to the American people and withdrawing from this bad deal.”

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., echoed Trump’s stance on the deal and said the Paris Climate Agreement would kill American jobs.

Paul said a better deal “wouldn’t lose six million American jobs.”

“I think one of the reasons Trump was elected was because he would defend the American worker and defend American jobs,” he said.

Leaders around the world also shared their thoughts on the decision.

U.N. Secretary António Guterres said climate change is “undeniable” and “unstoppable.”

Trump’s decision comes just one week after Pope Francis called on the president and the world to construct a “revolution” to combat climate change.

The Vatican called the withdrawal “a disaster for the planet.”

In Washington D.C., protests broke out against the president’s decision.

“We shouldn’t have to wait until Mar-a-Lago goes underwater before this president starts understanding climate change,” said one protester.

