Lawmaker wants Florida license plate for out-of-state school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — While Florida offers specialty license plates for many of the state’s universities, one Florida lawmaker now wants a plate for his out-of-state alma mater.

Rep. James Grant is pushing to add Florida State Beekeepers Association, Beat Childhood Cancer and Auburn University specialty license plates to the mix of 120-plus options available to Florida drivers. Proceeds from these plates are supposed to be used in Florida, but because Auburn University is in Alabama, the bill is trying to make an exception.

The Transportation & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee advanced the bill (HB 1375) on Tuesday after nearly an hour of discussion.

Members in the panel also pushed forward a measure (HB 1239) that seeks to increase penalties for people who don’t stop for school buses and cause injury or death.

