Lawmaker proposes Broward County highway named after Barack Obama

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former President Barack Obama may get a Broward County highway named after him.

According to a recently proposed bill, Democratic lawmaker Patricia Williams is asking for a portion of State Road 811 (Dixie Highway) to be named President Barack Obama Highway. The area would be between State Road 810 and Northeast 13th Street.

The one-page bill was filed during the 2018 legislative session.

