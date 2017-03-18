Lauderhill Police give bicycles to woman’s 4 grandchildren

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill grandmother received a generous gesture from the local police department, Saturday afternoon.

Pearl Soloman was recently awarded custody of her four grandchildren, ages 6 to 11. She wanted the children to feel welcomed to the area, so she asked a Lauderhill Police officer about any bicycle donation programs.

Unfortunately, there was no such program — so the department did something better. “We surprised her. Some of the officers on the shift put their money together, went out and purchased bikes for the kids,” said Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley. “We invited them out [Saturday] and surprised them with the bikes.”

Bike give away for a family in need. pic.twitter.com/Gy2DAiDHAS — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) March 18, 2017

The grandmother was overwhelmed with joy at the gesture, happy her grandchildren can play now.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.