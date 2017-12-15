Lauderhill kids “shop with a cop” for Christmas gifts

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Kids in Lauderhill had the chance to “shop with a cop” for Christmas gifts, Friday.

Lauderhill Police held the event at a Target located near Commercial Boulevard and North University Drive.

Children hand-picked from local schools received gift cards to select presents for their families and themselves.

Each card was worth about $150. The money came from donations and grants.

“I believe this is a very nice program beause it helps kids out that are lesss fortunate than others, and it’s very great,” said Edward Pratt from the Lauderhill Police Department. “It’s immediate gratification… when they get to shop for their families, their friends, for themselves.”

After the event, the kids also had lunch with the officers.

