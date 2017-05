LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a house fire in Lauderhill, Friday.

Crews arrived at the scene near Northwest 21st Street and 59th Avenue to find heavy smoke and flames.

Officials said the smoke was coming from the second-story window.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out.

No one was home at the time. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.