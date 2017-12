LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family has been hospitalized after their Lauderhill apartment filled with dangerous fumes, Tuesday night.

Officials said the mother was burning charcoal inside the apartment for religious purposes when she and her two young children were overcome by carbon monoxide.

The conditions of the family members remain unknown.

