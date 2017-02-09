Lauderhill cellphone store robbed for third time in three weeks

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - For the third time in exactly three weeks, a Lauderhill cellphone store has been burglarized.

According to police, the latest burglary took place, Tuesday night, at U Pick Wireless, located at the Swap Shop on West Sunrise Boulevard near Northwest 31 Avenue.

Surveillance video captured a man jumping over the counter and grabbing phones, laptops and other electronics worth about $3,000. He then fled the scene.

Now, police hope these clear images of the suspect lead to any information on his arrest.

If you have any information on this series of burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

