LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman in Lauderdale Lakes sustained injuries after a nearby lightning strike.

The woman was near the swimming complex on Northwest 39th Street and 30th Avenue. Reportedly, the lightning struck a nearby tower, where she felt the shock.

She was taken to a nearby hospital but did not suffer serious injuries.

