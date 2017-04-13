Lauderdale-by-the-Sea car burglars captured on surveillance

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEAS, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are looking for those responsible for breaking into two cars in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

The burglaries took place April 3, near the 1900 block of Tropic Isle.

Surveillance cameras captured the two men, one in gray and the other in black, breaking into the cars.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

