Last of ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ apprehended by US Marshals

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The last of the notorious “Cocaine Cowboys” was caught, Wednesday, in Orlando.

Gustavo Falcon was apprehended by U.S. Marshals after being on the run for more than 25 years.

Falcon vanished from the radar after being indicted along with his brother, Willy Falcon, and another man, Sal Magluta. This indictment happened back in 1991 for trafficking tons of cocaine from Colombian drug cartels into South Florida in the 1980’s.

Willy and Magluta are currently in federal prison.

