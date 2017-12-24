SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Last-minute shoppers got their holiday hustle on this Christmas eve at malls across South Florida.

7News cameras showed crowds at Sawgrass Mills looking for a perfect Christmas gift for that special someone.

Shopping carts were overflowing with potential presents, as both parents and children wandered the mall.

“It’s been fine,” said Sawgrass Mills shopper David Medina. “It’s been kind of hectic, even though actually today wasn’t that bad. Not too many people.”

Shoppers at Sawgrass Mills had until 6 p.m. to get their holiday shopping done.

Aventura Mall and Dadeland Mall also closed their doors at 6 p.m.

With all the holiday shopping going on, hopefully those on Santa’s “nice” list will remember to leave a plate of cookies and milk out before going to bed.

