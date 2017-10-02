Las Vegas shooting spurs local debate on gun control

MIAMI (WSVN) - As the death toll for the Las Vegas shooting continues to rise, local lawmakers are now speaking about any potential changes in gun control laws.

While Gov. Rick Scott hosted the 2017 Latin American Summit, Monday, images and thoughts of the Las Vegas shooting which killed at least 58 and injured over 500 others were not far from the minds of the attendees.

Local leaders at the summit offered their condolences upon taking the stage, but some said conversations about possible gun control policy changes should not be the focus just yet.

“I’m worried about the people that are injured. Let’s make sure they get safe, and we’re gonna learn more about what happened there,” said Gov. Scott. “I believe in the second amendment, but I want people to be safe.”

“I think we need the facts with regards to this particular case, see if anything went wrong, if the laws failed in any way, if there were background checks that may have failed, we need all those details,” said Rep. Carlos Curbelo. “In the past, I have supported reasonable common sense gun policies to keep arms away from those who could commit crimes, terrorist acts of this nature.”

However, not all representatives felt the same way.

“Republican members of Congress have a bad habit of ignoring the devastation brought by gun violence, siding instead with the extreme voices of their party,” said Congressman Alcee L. Hastings in a statement. “With each new tragedy that occurs, those who stand in the way of legislation to address our country’s gun violence epidemic are increasingly culpable for its continuation.”

So far, the death toll is at 58 and 515 injured, making the shooting in Las Vegas the deadliest in United States history.

