FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The people are beautiful. The streets are beautiful. The artwork on display is beautiful.

Especially the artwork. The Las Olas Art Fair is celebrating its 30th anniversary with more than 300 national and international artists showcasing their work.

The outdoor festival started Saturday and runs through Sunday.

Admission is free.

