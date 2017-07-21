Large yacht sinks, spills fuel behind Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a large yacht sank and began spilling fuel behind a home in Fort Lauderdale, Friday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene along Fiesta Way.

Officials said the vessel is a 70-foot antique yacht. Neighbors told firefighters it was floating earlier in the morning.

As of 10 a.m., the owner was not at the scene.

Officials said the yacht has spilled a large amount of diesel fuel into the water. Crews are working to contain the leak until a salvage company can arrive to re-float the vessel.

