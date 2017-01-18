Large warehouse fire erupts in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large warehouse fire in Fort Lauderdale has erupted, Wednesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived to the warehouse near 6600 N.W. 17th Ave. According to Fire Rescue Chief Timothy Heiser, the fire was not a result of a plane crash, contrary to earlier reports.

Several units are on the scene, along with a hazmat team. Officials said the roof collapsed as a result of the fire, and nearby business owners added that there may have been at least one person inside.

Due to the roof collapse, no firefighters have entered the building and are fighting the fire from the outside area of the warehouse.

A witness, Laurie Jones, heard an explosion when the fire began. “I just dropped my kids off at school, and you could hear a big explosion,” she said. “It sounded like thunder and, as soon as that happened, there still only smoke in the air.”

Jones was able to record the beginning of the fire on her cellphone.

There has been no official confirmation on any injuries or those who may be inside.

Traffic north of the area may be affected, as well.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.