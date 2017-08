COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A large tree in Coconut Grove came down on Monday morning.

The tree fell and took down wires from power poles in the area. Traffic in both directions were blocked near 23rd Street and Tigertail Avenue.

Police contacted AT&T to make repairs. Public works was also requested to respond to remove the tree.

