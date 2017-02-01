Large tortoise discovered outside Weston school

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A large tortoise was found outside of a school in Weston, Wednesday afternoon.

The animal, weighing about 25 pounds, was found by a passerby along Bonaventure Boulevard, outside of Falcon Cove Middle School.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to the scene shortly after to ensure the tortoise was safe and away from the busy street until Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission officials arrived to pick it up.

According to a witness, the tortoise had a blue tape mark on its shell.

The tortoise is now in the custody of the FWC.

