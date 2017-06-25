NEAR ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials are investigating after a massive sinkhole opened up in front of a home near Orlando, earlier this weekend.

Officials said the sinkhole that opened in the front yard of the residence is 20 feet deep.

The home is currently taped off for safety. Officials said they are taking precautions in case the hole continues to grow.

There is no word yet on what caused the sinkhole.

