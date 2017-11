FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have responded to Calvary Chapel in Fort Lauderdale after a report of shots fired.

The report may have come from a student but nothing has been verified.

The church is located at 2401 W Cypress Creek Road.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

There is also a large police presence at Calvary Christian Academy.

