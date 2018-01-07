FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of gallons of fuel spilled out onto a runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Sunday afternoon.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a JetBlue plane was being refueled when the jet fuel leaked onto the runway.

Hazmat teams arrived to the scene to secure excess leaking fuel and oversee foam operations.

