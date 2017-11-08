Gas leak in Davie shuts down Pine Island Road, evacuates plaza

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak in Davie shut down a busy roadway, Wednesday morning, and evacuated an entire strip mall.

7Skyforce was over the scene just after 8:30 a.m., near Pine Island Road at State Road 84, where crews were seen working to cap a gas leak. The strip mall where the leak was near has been evacuated.

According to Davie Police, roadways were completely shut down along northbound Pine Island Road at Nova Drive and southbound Pine Island Road at State Road 84 but have since reopened.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.