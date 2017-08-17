Large fire engulfs Opa-locka junkyard

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are battling a large junkyard fire, Thursday, in Opa-locka.

7SkyForce HD was first over the scene at Mega Used Auto Parts, where the fire began burning. An explosion also occurred as crews were working to try and extinguish the fire.

Multiple junkyards in the same area were burning, as well.

The fires have since been reduced to smoke.

No injuries have been reported, however Hialeah and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews remain on the scene.

