4 rescued from balcony as fire destroys Lauderhill apartment

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, they are battling a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex located at 2551 N.W. 41st Ave.

The fire broke out just before noon, Monday.

According to fire rescue, the three-alarm fire swept through an entire corner unit on the fourth floor of the apartment complex.

At noon, heavy smoke was still pouring out of the now completely burned unit. The fire swept through the kitchen, into the living room, to the balcony and even the bedrooms, destroying the apartment.

According to police, two adults and two children were seen in distress standing outside on the balcony adjacent to the apartment on fire. Both the two adults and two children were rescued from the balcony by firefighters, who used a large ladder to transport each of them safely to the ground.

One of the two adults, a woman, was later seen being transported to the back of a rescue truck on a gurney while wearing an oxygen mask. Two children also reportedly received treatment.

It does not appear that the fire spread to other units at this point. By 1 p.m., the smoke stopped seeping out of the apartment unit.

The fire is said to be under control.

