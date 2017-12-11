Large appliances stolen from veteran police officer’s house

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves targetted a Coral Gables home under renovation to steal several heavy appliances, Monday.

Surveillance cameras at the house captured the duo, around 1:45 a.m., as they lifted large appliances out of the house, which belongs to a veteran police officer.

That officer, who wished to not be identified, said the men who broke into his house need to be caught. “I’m fixing the house, putting new appliances in the house, went to see my grandkids out of town,” said the homeowner. “When I came back, all the appliances were gone.”

He was fixing up the house to sell it, but now he’s out of a stove, refrigerator, a microwave and even a dishwasher.

“I want to go and look for these guys, right away,” the homeowner said. “I want these guys to know that you can’t play with law enforcement.”

The homeowner said he’s spent a lifetime serving his community and said he will do whatever he can to catch the crooks. “We need to catch these guys, so please if you see it and you know who they are, give us a call,” he said.

The subjects left the water running, which flooded the house, the victim said. “It cost me $5,000 just to replace the wooden floors,” he said. “And to replace the appliances was almost $3,000.”

“You violated my family, my house. You’re playing with fire,” he said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

