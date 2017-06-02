Laptop crook caught on camera inside Bay Harbor Islands business

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. (WSVN) – Police believe a laptop crook caught on camera at a Bay Harbor Islands business may have used the same method of operation in another case.

Bay Harbor Police said it is concerning that the burglar not only stole those laptops from Nu Space Design & Build in Bay Harbor Islands, but that he got away with important information on their hard drives.

The business was able to provide police with surveillance video, which clearly shows the burglar, on May 21, in the middle of the day.

“Oh, it’s horrible. We came in on Monday morning and our laptops were missing,” said burglary victim Lizette Quimper. “It’s just a horrible feeling.”

Quimper runs the business and said she was devastated when she realized the three laptops were missing. “He was really calm. It looked like he was comfortable with what he was doing,” Quimper said. “I hope that we can catch him.”

“He searched the whole place for 20 minutes, he went through all the drawers, went through all the desks,” said Bay Harbor Police Capt. John Grimes. “He discovered three laptops. He put them in a carry-on bag, and he just casually walked out.”

Nu Space has worked on several big projects in Miami, focusing on construction and architectural design, so this burglary is a big deal.

Police believe that the same crook could be connected to another laptop crime at a doctor’s office in Miami, on May 17.

“There is a case in Miami that you broadcast a couple weeks ago that our suspect looks familiar,” Grimes said. “I’ve made contact with Miami [Police], and we’re working with them, but we’re gonna put it all out there, get some more information and try to identify this guy.”

Quimper expressed how important it is for the business to get the devices back. “Terribly important. Without a laptop nowadays, you can’t work, and we lost a lot of information,” she said.

Officials are hopeful that the surveillance footage will aid them in their search. “This is just the beginning,” Grimes said. “I have enough. We’re gonna find you, and you’re gonna pay the consequences for your actions.”

If you have any information on either burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.