Lanes closed on I-95 south near Davie Blvd after car fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have shutdown several lanes of Interstate 95, near Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, after a car caught on fire.

The fire has been put out, and no injuries have been reported.

However, only one lane is currently open to traffic.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.