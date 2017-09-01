Lane closures along Ocean Drive due to pedestrian program

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Ocean Drive is getting a pedestrian-friendly makeover.

Ocean Drive is expected to have lane changes starting Friday night, causing traffic to move one-way in the southbound lanes.

Miami Beach launched a four-week pilot program which will make the iconic street pedestrian-friendly.

The closure will stretch from 11th to Fifth Street.

That north-bound lane will stay closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Tuesday, because of the long holiday weekend.

