Landscaping business owner fed up after 3rd burglary

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A landscaping business in Hollywood has been robbed multiple times, and the owner wants the people behind it caught.

The owner of Lawn Boyz LLC, Jacob Demayo, said that he’s now out thousands of dollars, and the equipment he uses to run his company.

Surveillance cameras captured the most recent burglary on Sunday as a group of men entered Demayo’s storage yard.

“I came over to the yard about 10:08 and noticed the fence chain link was cut,” Demayo said as he showed 7News crews the hole in his fence.

He said that this is the third time this year that burglars have targeted his business. “This is how I put food on my table and pay my bills,” Demayo said. “It’s getting ridiculous.”

Demayo said the crooks are entering his property from the lot next to his. They cut through the gate locks, giving them access to make their way across the field, cut through the fence and enter his storage yard.

According to Demayo, that’s when they cut through the roof of one of his landscaping trailers that held all of his equipment.

“They take the easy stuff that they can get in and out,” he said. “They cut the roof of the trailer, like peel it back like a sardine can, and one guy goes in, passes the equipment. They’re in and out in less than 10 minutes.”

The small business owner is now taking matters into his own hands by offering a $1,000 cash reward to anyone who can help him catch the criminals.

“I need this to stop. I need this to stop, and I need to be done with this,” Demayo said. “These guys need to get caught. It’s too much already. I spend probably just as much in GPS’s and monitoring services and security systems as I do in equipment just to run a business. They come in and they take $5,000 in 10 minutes, and they’re gone.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $4,000 reward.

