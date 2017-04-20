PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a landscaper to the hospital after, officials said, he was bitten by a snake in Pembroke Pines, Thursday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the 34-year-old man was doing yard work when he was bitten in the hand by a juvenile water moccasin. The worker was wearing a glove at the time, so it wasn’t until he tried to catch the snake that he was bitten again and was poisoned.

The landscaper was driven by someone to Palmetto General Hospital. Shortly after, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Venom Unit was airlifted to that hospital to administer anti-venom.

The victim is currently listed in good condition. Officials did not specify the exact location in Pembroke Pines where he was bitten.

Snake season runs from April to October, and officials said they tend to hide and come out after the rain. The type of snake that bit the landscaper is also known as a cottonmouth.

