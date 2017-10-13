Lamborghini split in half after fiery crash in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of an overnight crash in North Miami Beach that left a Lamborghini split in half.

It all happened along the westbound lanes of Northeast 167th Street and Third Court, some time before 2 a.m., Friday.

As a result, all westbound lanes on 167th Street have been shutdown between Northeast Fifth Avenue and Miami Avenue.

The Lamborghini burst into flames upon impact. It is not yet known if another vehicle was involved.

One witness said he couldn’t believe what he saw. “Was like a ‘Boom’, said Pedro Huamchumo. “When I looked at my side, I saw the car on fire and in two pieces. I saw the guy get out from the car with fire in all this arm and the legs, and he turned on the floor and he was screaming and the people call the police.”

7News was on the scene, where a downed palm tree could be seen in the middle of the street.

Part of the car is in the middle of the street, while the other half ended up in the parking lot of a nearby plaza.

The driver was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. His identity has not yet been released.

“He was like 24 or 25 years, the guy – was a young guy,” said Huamchumo. “He crashed from the tree and the car was in two pieces. Very scary.”

An investigation into what caused the crash is now underway.

