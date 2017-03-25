Lakeland Police: Woman stole identity to pay for $11K plastic surgery

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Police said a Florida woman got thousands of dollars worth of plastic surgery by stealing somebody’s identity — and she didn’t pay a penny of it.

On her Instagram page, Nyaira Thomas is all about showing off her brand-new look. From top to bottom, the 20-year-old had it all done: breast implants, butt lift, lip injection and some liposuction in between.

By all accounts, she appears to be a happy customer — except for one thing.

Lakeland Police said Thomas, a Lake Wales resident, stole a person’s ID and credit card to pay about $11,000 for the procedures. “It was a really bizarre case that we worked,” said a police spokesperson.

Investigators said Thomas also used her now former friend Alyssa Tucker as a pawn by using her address at the clinic.

“She wanted to get her breasts done, and she didn’t want her mom to know,” said Tucker.

Authorities said the credit card and identification belong to an innocent victim in Illinois. “She truly has no idea how her information ended up here in Lakeland, how it was stolen,” said the police spokesperson.

Unfortunately, what’s done is done. The beauty treatments aren’t recoverable.

But police said that when they find Thomas, they will do what they can to see she pays the money back. She may even go to jail.

Tucker said she has no sympathy for her former friend. “[The victim] probably worked. I know she worked hard for her money. It’s a horrible thing to do,” she said.

Investigators said Thomas may be in Atlanta. When authorities catch up to her, she faces charges of criminal use of personal ID, forgery and grand theft over $10,000.

